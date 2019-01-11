Houston County Medical Center Placed On Lockdown Thursday Night

WARNER ROBINS, Ga – Houston County Medical Center was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday night.

According to a post on the Warner Robins Police Department’s Facebook page, the hospital was on lockdown because someone arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound. The post went on to say that it’s standard protocol for the hospital to go into a lockdown any time a person comes in with a gunshot wound.

The post also said the person who was shot arrived at the hospital in their own car. The car is now a crime scene until officers find the shooting location, which is under investigation.

The police department’s Facebook post said the person who was shot was alert and talking with emergency officials.

The lockdown was lifted a short time after it went into effect.