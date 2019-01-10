Wyoming prison escapee seen in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- 29-year old Richard Fountaine is a prison escapee from Wyoming, and he was last seen Monroe County, near Logwall Church Road, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Fountaine believed to be traveling with Kimberly Fletcher, who may have helped him escape.

They are considered dangerous.

Call the sheriff’s office at (478) 994-7010 or (478) 994-7048 if you see them.

According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections website, Fountaine was serving time for burglary.