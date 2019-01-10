Ocmulgee National Monument bill reintroduced to legislation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Georgia's U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue, along with U.S. Representatives Sanford Bishop, Barry Loudermilk, and Austin Scott, today announced they are continuing their efforts to expand and preserve the Ocmulgee National Monument

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue, along with U.S. Representatives Sanford Bishop, Barry Loudermilk, and Austin Scott, today announced they are continuing their efforts to expand and preserve the Ocmulgee National Monument in Macon for future generations.

The members reintroduced the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park Boundary Revision Act to expand the current Ocmulgee National Monument from 702 acres, to approximately 2,800 acres, and change its name to “Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park.”

The legislation also authorizes a study to evaluate potential future park expansions, which would further protect vulnerable land and allow visitors more opportunities for recreational activities.