Middle Georgia named “Great American Defense Community” of 2019

Middle Georgia received this award for the support the community gives to Robins Air Force Base.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia – (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia is being nationally recognized for its quality of life for service members and military families.

The region is one of five communities across the country awarded as a 2019 “Great American Defense Community.” This honor comes from the Association of Defense Communities.

“You have to make sure you’re free of operational restrictions so you can grow for the future, but then you have to support the families that live here and so all the community factors that are involved with that is very important,” 21st Century Partnership President and CEO Chrissy Miner said.

One example of Middle Georgia’s support includes the partnership and donating of land for the Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center.