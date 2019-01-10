WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Mayhem hockey players helped raise money for the Houston County Sharks Wednesday by participating in a wheelchair basketball game at Houston County High School.
The Sharks’ eighth annual event helps raise money to help buy the team new wheelchairs and other equipment throughout the year.
“It’s just to get the community in and have fun and really see what our athletes can do,” area coordinator and varsity basketball coach Christy Jones said.
The Houston County Board of Education added the adapted sports program in 2008 to offer students with physical disabilities the opportunity to play wheelchair basketball, football and handball.
They play a full varsity schedule just like the rest of the county’s teams. The basketball team’s first game is Saturday, January 26 at Bonaire Middle School.
The Macon Mayhem, members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, play their home games at the Macon Coliseum. They’ll host Birmingham Friday on Video Game/Arcade night. The same two teams play in Macon Saturday on 90s night.
Both games start at 7:30.
Check out the Mayhem’s website for more information.