“It’s just to get the community in and have fun and really see what our athletes can do,” area coordinator and varsity basketball coach Christy Jones said.

The Houston County Board of Education added the adapted sports program in 2008 to offer students with physical disabilities the opportunity to play wheelchair basketball, football and handball.

They play a full varsity schedule just like the rest of the county’s teams. The basketball team’s first game is Saturday, January 26 at Bonaire Middle School.