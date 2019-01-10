Kemp visits Middle Georgia ahead of inauguration

Brian Kemp's inauguration is this Monday. The same day the legislative session begins.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – We are days away from Governor-Elect Brian Kemp’s first day in office. Kemp met with Middle Georgians this afternoon in Fort Valley.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp is taking a victory lap through Georgia to remind people of his vision for the state’s future. It includes making Georgia number one for small businesses,

giving teachers pay raises, and controlling gang activity.

“These appreciation events are a way for us to go back to all parts of our state, including Central and Middle Georgia, and thank people and let them know that I ran for governor work in this state and I’m going to be a governor that governs this whole state,” Kemp said.

Republicans across the state are looking forward to solidifying Kemp’s win.

“He’s going to keep Georgia great,” Kemp support “Janice Westmoreland said.

Kemp says the state has a lot to get done, so he has to be ready to go – day one.

“Make Georgia number one for small businesses, reform state governments so they can budget conservatively, to fund teacher pay raises, help school secure facilities, and go after street gangs and drug cartels,” Kemp said.

He’s working to make his campaign promises a reality.

“I fell in love with his policies and his standards and he has a family that he cares about the future,” Kemp supporter Jantzen Shivers said.

During this legislative session, Kemp says he wants to put a new focus on rural Georgia.

“We’re looking at the structure of the Department of Economic Development. We’ll continue to be doing that as we get into the first month or so of creating the Economic Development Strike Team,” Kemp said.

Rural healthcare at the top Kemp’s list.

“My priorities in this session is going to be working with Lieutenant Governor Jeff Duncan on continuing to strengthen rural hospitals by increasing the rural hospital tax credit . We’ve got to figure out how we’re going to do that,” Kemp said.

Kemp says it’s time for elected leaders, republicans, and democrats to come together

to help families across the state.

Kemp’s inauguration is this Monday. The same day the legislative session begins.