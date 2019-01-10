Dry weather hangs around for a day, before rain moves in for the weekend

Good evening,

It has been a cool day across Middle Georgia, and that is translating into a cold night.



By tomorrow morning we will be falling into the upper 20’s. Clear skies will continue in the morning hours with plenty of sunshine expected to start the day. Sunshine will continue through the day as highs get into the mid 50’s.



Saturday we will reintroduce rain chances to the area. Rain chances will increase through the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Temperatures over the weekend will be staying in the 50’s.



Rain hangs around through Sunday in the early afternoon. Overnight, skies will begin to clear, but chilly conditions return through the start of next week.



Rain totals won’t be too impressive with this system bringing around 1/2″ of rain over about 24 hours.