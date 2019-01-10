Colder Weather Still Hanging Around

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The coldest air we have felt since Christmas Day has made its way to Middle Georgia.

Today.

- Advertisement -

Cold air from the northwest is continuing to funnel into Middle Georgia today and that will set us up for another cool day across the area. Many folks are waking up to morning low temperatures at or below the freezing mark for the first time since Christmas Day where we saw a morning low of 28° at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. While we are dealing with the cold air, the best news is that we are also going to seeing an abundance of sunshine this afternoon. An area of high pressure off to our west is going to keep us dry for the remainder of the work week. Tonight, you can once again expect temperatures to be at or below freezing for several areas in our viewing area. Make sure you are doing your part to prepare for the freezing temperatures!

Tomorrow.

Temperatures will warm up ever so slightly on Friday ahead of a weather system that will bring widespread rain to Middle Georgia this weekend. The average high temperature for this time of year is 57° and I expect us to be right around that mark tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will begin to move in during the Friday afternoon commute which will lead to a partly cloudy sky overnight Friday night.

This Weekend.

An area of low pressure moving across the lower third of the United States will bring rain to our area this weekend. Under a mostly cloudy sky on Saturday showers will begin as isolated in coverage but will become more widespread as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be running well above freezing so the threat for wintry precipitation is not in the forecast. This system clears out on Sunday, but a few lingering light showers cannot be ruled out through Monday morning.

Connect with Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).