Cat of the Week: Sonic

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is an eleven week old black kitten named Sonic!

Sonic is one little ball of energy which means he will need to go to a home that can match his activity level. Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at the Kitty City Cat Rescue, says that the best match for Sonic is a family without little children. Sonic is constantly on the go and loves playing with people. Sonic has recently been neutered and vaccinated which means that he is ready to be adopted!

If you’re interested in adopting Sonic or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!