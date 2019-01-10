Atrium Health and Navicent Health kicks off merging celebration

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) –Atrium Health and Navicent Health are celebrating the official kick-off of their strategic combination.

The merger celebration took place at the corner of hemlock and spring streets in Macon.

The new partnership allows Navicent to become the leader of a regional hub for Atrium Health. Hospital leaders expect it to enhance Macon’s position as one of Georgia’s leading centers for healthcare.

President and CEO of Atrium Health Eugene Woods say this is one of the first steps to improving a list of numbers of behavioral health within this community.

“This is such a strong high-quality system here, and we want to make sure that the significant investments we make continue to bring more resources here, so nobody has to leave for care they can receive here,” says Woods.

With both health organizations combing together, it gives Middle Georgia and South Georgia residents support in vulnerable and rural communities, expands hospital services, reduces emergency department wait times, and provide a high level of easy-to-access care through virtual consultations according to both health organization presidents.

“Everything that we do is about improving health and putting the patient in the center of all what we do,” says President and CEO of Navicent Health Dr. Ninfa M. Saunders.

The health impact also enables central and south Georgia patients to access complex medical services through their connection to atrium health.

“So in terms of care, the patient should expect the same level of care. if anything, they should expect in the future and very quickly, even more, access to different services that we may not have now,” says Saunders.

Leaders with Atrium and Navicent say this merger will strengthen middle Georgia and south Georgia’s healthcare options for more than 750,000 residents in the area.

The celebration also included a ceremonial planting of an oak tree and a proclamation from the mayor.