Forsyth Police: Man Shot At Apartment Complex, Taken To Hospital

FORSYTH, Ga – A man is in the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex in Forsyth.

That’s according to Major Alexander Daniels with the Forsyth Police Department. Daniels said the shooting happened between 8:45 and 9 Wednesday night at the Forsyth Garden Apartments on Cabiness Road.

Daniels said one man was shot and was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Daniels said they’re in the early stages of the shooting investigation and no arrests have been made.