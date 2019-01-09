Winter Has Returned

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The cold front that has exited Middle Georgia has left behind much more seasonal weather.

Today.

For the first time of 2019 we will be dealing with much more seasonal temperatures. The average high temperature for this time of year at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport is 57° and we are going to be right around that mark today. After having a partly to mostly cloudy sky yesterday we will be dealing with sunny skies this afternoon. Behind the cold front that passed through we have been left with a northwest wind that has ushered in drier and cooler air. Winds this afternoon will be gusting to twenty miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will be dealing with much colder weather. Freezing temperatures are in store so make sure to take the necessary precautions to protect your house, plants, and pets against the cold weather.

Tomorrow.

With an area of high pressure to our west playing a major role in our weather, we will continue to see sunny skies on Thursday as temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 50’s across Middle Georgia. The wind will still be funneling in from the northwest, but it will not be as strong as it will be this afternoon.

Weekend.

Widespread rain returns to Middle Georgia on Saturday and lasts through Monday morning. An area of low pressure racing across the southern third of the United States will move through our area and will leave behind around a half inch of rain. By the time this system exits we will see drier weather return to start next week.

