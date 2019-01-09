New Baldwin Co. Health Center will bring more space for patients

The Baldwin County Health Department is in the planning stages for the facility. They expect to break ground this summer.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Staff at the Baldwin County Health Center in Milledgeville say it’s just too small for patients.

The Juvenile Justice Department is transferring some of its land to the Baldwin County Health Center. Bill Ireland Youth Detention Facility is giving more than five acres to the Health Department.

“It’s an old building, built in 1904, and remodeled in 1986 as a health department, but it wasn’t built to be a medical facility,” North Central Health District Director of Development and Special Projects Morris Hutcheson said.

It’s a bit cramped at the current Baldwin County Health Center in Milledgeville.

“We’re limited in space where we’re at and you basically have to go from one room to the next, to get through the office,”Baldwin County Health District Environmental Health Manager Colin Duke said.

The clinical side is separate from the WIC office and other departments.

“Everything is so broken up in the facility. You’d have to go to this space to get this item, or this space to get this item, so you’re back and forth,” Baldwin County Health Center Nurse Manager Raven Smith said.

So building a new facility off North Glynn Road is long over due.

“The flow will definitely be improved drastically with the new facility. We will be able to increase the patient numbers that we can serve. We will decrease patient wait times,” Smith said.

The new facility will help staff be more organized.

“We’ll have a secretary up front, we’ll have an office in the back for each of my environmentalists, so they’ll be able to talk and interact. There will be a lot fewer distractions and be a little bit more professional,” Duke said.

The new Health Department will be across from Navicent Health Medical Center of Baldwin County.

“Health in all areas now is focused on collaboration with community partners. The location of this facility will allow so much of that to occur,” Hutcheson said.

This project costs more than $2-million. $200,000 is coming from SPLOST funds. The Health Center will pay the rest from reserved funds.

The Baldwin County Health Center is in the planning stages for the facility. They expect to break ground this summer.