Macon teacher sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for possessing child pornography

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former Macon teacher is sentenced to 90 months in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to one count of Possession of Child Pornography according to the United States Attorney of the Middle District of Georgia Charles “Charlie” Peeler.

44-Year-Old Robert Anthony Smith will be required to make restitution payments to the victims identified in the images he possessed and will have to register as a sex offender.

The Atlanta office of Homeland Security Investigations was notified by the New Zealand Digital Child Exploitation Team in August 2017 about people using an online forum called “Chatstep” to post images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation led to the execution of a federal search warrant at Mr. Smith’s home, where six computers, an iPad, iPhone, and two external hard drives were seized on December 1, 2017. Forensic examiners found that three of the devices contained 454 image files and 19 video files of minors being sexually exploited. Some images involved children under the age of twelve, including infants and toddlers being sexually abused. At the time, Mr. Smith was a special education teacher at Central High School in Macon, according to the press release.