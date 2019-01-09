Macon burglary suspect crashes into Dollar Tree, takes ice cream

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate and identify a commercial burglary suspect who crashed into a store and then drove away with ice cream.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate and identify a commercial burglary suspect who crashed into a store and then drove away with ice cream.

Deputies say this happened around 6:45 Wednesday morning at The Dollar Tree at 5033 Brookhaven Road.

According to surveillance footage, the suspect drove his Chevrolet truck into the front glass doors of the store. Deputies say video shows the suspect entering into the store, eventually grabbing some ice cream and then driving away.

Deputies later found the truck abandoned in the 6000 block of Columbus Road.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.