Jones County High School expanding College and Career Academy Programs

The programs offer duel enrollment, giving students some college credit and shows students different career opportunities.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County High School is receiving millions in grant funds. The money will expand its College and Career Academy Programs.

When you think of a high school elective class, you may think of art, cooking, and maybe automotive. Jones County High School is receiving $3-million in grant money to add a building that’s going to bring more college duel enrollment classes and college and career classes.

- Advertisement -

“I want to be a labor and delivery nurse in a hospital because I feel like it’s very fast-paced. I feel like I would get bored if I just worked in a doctor’s office,” senior at Jones County High School Sydney Curry.

She is taking a CNA duel enrollment class.

“It gives me a foundation for what I will learn when I actually take classes for my career,” Curry said.

Hands on classes like this allows students to get an idea of what it’s like in the real world.

“I think they can expect exposure to a variety of careers and career planning and I think that they can expect a job,” Jones County College and Career Academy CEO Laura Rackley said.

Jones County High School is a recipient of a $3-million grant from the Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagel and the Technical College System of Georgia.

“I think it’s very important that they get an early start,” Jones County High School Healthcare Science Teacher and Registered Nurse Laura Phillips said.

The money is adding more classrooms for the school’s College and Career Academy Programs.

“Audio, video, technology, film, we have agriculture, we have other healthcare science courses, as well as sports medicine, and our telemedicine that will be available next year, an Army JROTC program, marketing and technology,” Rackley said.

The programs offer duel enrollment, giving students some college credit and shows them different career opportunities.

“The more information we can provide the students and the more exposure to various careers, perhaps some they never even heard of will increase the likelihood they will become engaged in a career that will be fulfilling to them,” Rackley said.

The building is being turned over to the school in April and the project and its entirety will be complete by next school year.