Cold and dry weather to end the week

Good evening,

We have seen a big drop in temperatures across the southeast behind a cold front that moved through yesterday.



The cold front brought clear skies to the area, but also much cooler conditions. Temperatures are about 14 degrees cooler this evening and will continue to fall into the 30’s and 20’s by tomorrow morning.



The cold air from the northwest will continue to settle in across the southeast through the end of the week and into the weekend. Cold and clear conditions will precede our next weather system that will bring in some moderate weekend rainfall.



Timing on weekend rain, right now, looks to be during the afternoon and overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be staying below normal through much of the next week.