Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies make arrests in connection to Identity Fraud Investigation

Bibb County, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 43 year old, Angela Denise Alvarado, of Texas, 34yr old Motswana Mulongo of Decatur, 26yr Chad Collins of Decatur and 26yr old Tiodrick Farley of Decatur in connection to Identity Fraud.

It was reported that Alvarado completed an online application and was approved for a vehicle. Alvarado arrived at Butler Lexus located at 4550 Riverside Drive, to pick the vehicle up. While doing so it was discovered that Alvarado was using a stolen identity to purchase the vehicle. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location and made contact with Alvarado who was in possession of the stolen identity information.

Alvarado was arrested without incident. After further investigation it was found that Alvarado, on another date, received a Mercedes Benz using the stolen identity. The vehicle was recovered in Atlanta GA and

Alvarado was arrested Wednesday, January 2, 2019 and is charged with 4 counts of Identity Fraud, 4 counts of Theft By Deception and 4 counts of Forgery. She was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and is held on bond of $17,168.00.