Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies make arrests in connection to Identity Fraud Investigation

Bibb County, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 43 year old, Angela Denise Alvarado, of Texas, 34yr old Motswana Mulongo of Decatur, 26yr Chad Collins of Decatur and 26yr old Tiodrick Farley of Decatur in connection to Identity Fraud.
It was reported that Alvarado completed an online application and was approved for a vehicle. Alvarado arrived at Butler Lexus located at 4550 Riverside Drive, to pick the vehicle up. While doing so it was discovered that Alvarado was using a stolen identity to purchase the vehicle. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location and made contact with Alvarado who was in possession of the stolen identity information.
Alvarado was arrested without incident. After further investigation it was found that Alvarado, on another date, received a Mercedes Benz using the stolen identity. The vehicle was recovered in Atlanta GA and
Alvarado was arrested Wednesday, January 2, 2019 and is charged with 4 counts of Identity Fraud, 4 counts of Theft By Deception and 4 counts of Forgery. She was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and is held on bond of $17,168.00.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Jackson Automotive located at 4781 Riverside Drive on January 8,2019 in reference to a second person using a stolen identity to purchase a vehicle.
Deputies arrested Motswana Mulongo and Chad Collins and Tiodrick Farley of Decatur.
Mulongo was attempting to purchase a vehicle using a stolen identity. He had applied for the vehicle online and was at the dealership to pick it up. Collins and Farley accompanied Mulongo to the dealership.
Mulongo is charged with 1 count of forgery, 1 count of Criminal attempt to commit a felony and Aggravated Identity fraud. He is being held on a bond of $9.550.00.
Chad Collins is charged with 1 count of Criminal attempt to commit a felony. He is being held on a bond of $4.050.00.
Tiodrick Farley is charged with 1 count of Criminal attempt to commit a felony. He is being held on a bond of $4.050.00.
This case continues to be under investigation. It is not clear if Alvarado is connected to the other three arrested. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.