B.S. Report: January 9

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The last job I’d want as a football coach is offensive coordinator for a major college football program. No wonder these guys get paid a lot of money. If their team loses, it’s their fault. Remember when Mike Bobo was Georgia’s offensive coordinator. For most of Bobo’s time in Athens the Bulldogs scored over 30 points a game. It didn’t matter. If they lost, it was Bobo’s fault. The same thing happened with Jim Chaney, the OC the last three years. When Georgia lost, it was his fault. – Now, Chaney is leaving and going to Tennessee, a place he coached at several years ago. Look… Chaney was not the best OC in the sport, so not many people are going to be upset he’s leaving. They will, however, be mad he’s going to the enemy to the north. Chaney’s offense always scored a lot of points, but there’s no doubt it looked tired at times. There was no doubt it lacked imagination. There was no doubt he got conservative at times. Losing Chaney will likely not be a big deal. He’ll likely be replaced by James Coley, who turned down the same OC job at Texas A&M last year to stay in Athens. Coley is not only a great coach, but he’s a great recruiter. And as long as Sam Pittman stays in Athens, it really doesn’t matter who else leaves. Pittman, who is Chaney’s good friend, is the most valuable coach on Georgia’s staff. He’s the offensive line coach and that is the area of the Georgia team that has improved the most under Kirby Smart in three years. Pittman deserves a raise right now. He has transformed the Georgia offensive line of scrimmage. When Smart took over three years ago, he said in his press conference the biggest thing he had to change at Georgia was the lines of scrimmage. He had just seen it two months before, when he was the defensive coordinator at Alabama and the Crimson Tide killed Georgia. Coach Smart knew what had made Alabama great, and he knew that was sorely needed in Athens. Well, Pittman has closed that gap by making the Georgia offensive line one of the best in the country. They’ll be okay – even with Chaney leaving for the Vols – and they’ll probably be better. And let’s all admit… as long as no coach on that staff ever calls for a fake on 4th and 11… we’ll probably all be okay with whatever else they do. This is a challenge for Coach Smart. He lost six players last Friday – two to a transfer and four to the NFL – and now he’s lost his two coordinators. That makes this a critical offseason for a team that hopes to be in the national championship conversation again next year.