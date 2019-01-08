Woman indicted on murder charges in disappearance of Sabrina Long

Tuesday morning, 46-year-old Melinda Hill McSwain is charged with malice murder, felony murder and kidnapping with bodily injury.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County grand jurors indicted a woman on murder charges in the 1991 disappearance of Sabrina Long.

Tuesday morning, 46-year-old Melinda Hill McSwain is charged with malice murder, felony murder and kidnapping with bodily injury.

The indictment claims McSwain abducted Sabrina Long and held her against her will. It goes on to say the kidnapping resulted in Long’s injury and death.

Long was last seen at her Macon home on August 14, 1991.

McSwain was arrested on a kidnapping charge in October of 2018.

Keep in mind, McSwain is presumed innocent unless she is proven guilty in a court of law.