Winter comes back to Middle Georgia

Good evening,

A cold front is moving through Middle Georgia this evening bringing some much cooler weather to the area.

Behind the cold front we will see breezy conditions as well as much cooler conditions. Tomorrow expect wind gusts up to 25 mph. In addition to the cool down we will get clear skies through the end of the week.



Although we will be seeing a big change in temperatures, it will be staying dry through the end of the week, with rain moving in over the weekend. Likely timing of the rain right now is Saturday afternoon/evening through Sunday morning.