Two men rob Waffle House restaurant in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Warner Robins Police are investigating an armed robbery at that happened at the Waffle House at 1055 Highway 96. It happened just before 2:00 Tuesday morning.

According to police, two men entered the restaurant with handguns and their faces covered.

They demaned money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact Det. Herb at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.