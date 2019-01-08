Person in custody, lockdown lifted for Laurens County Schools

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Lauren’s County Sheriff’s Office has someone in custody as part of their investigation into threats this to local schools this morning.

The lockdown has been lifted for all local schools, and they have been allowed to resume normal operations, according to the Laurens County School District.

PREVIOUS STORY:

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A threat to the Laurens County School District has schools there on lockdown.

According to a news release, local law enforcement called the school district’s leaders to let them know about a threat to school safety.

The school district has implemented its crisis management plan, and schools will remain on a secure lockdown pending more information from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Department.

We’re working to get more information on the lockdown.