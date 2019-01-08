Suspect with gun robs Flash Foods on Hartley Bridge Road

According to police, around 3:00 Tuesday morning, a man with a handgun entered the Flash Foods store and demanded money from the cash register.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place at the Flash Foods at 4700 Hartley Bridge Road.

Once the suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash, he left in an unknown direction.

No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.