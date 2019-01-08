Monroe County, Bodies of Double Homicide in House fire has been Identified

MONROE COUNTY (41NBC/WMGT)– The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identities of two victims in the Murder/Suicide Incident in Monroe County.
One of the victims inside the house is confirmed to be Michael Taylor’s wife, Alicia Taylor.
According to the press release, Alicia Taylor’s death was caused by a gunshot wound. The second victim in the house has yet to be identified.DNA identification will be performed on the second victim and could take several months. Deputies strongly believe the second victim is Alicia’s son, Colton Charles King.