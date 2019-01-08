Main Street Christmas Lights Extravaganza brings more customers in restaurants

Organizer Bryan Nichols says he is already working on next year's lights show to make it even bigger and better.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thousands of people celebrated the holidays at the Main Street Christmas Lights Extravaganza in downtown Macon.

The light display wrapped up on Friday. Organizer Bryan Nichols says in 2017 the light show attracted more than 100,000 people. He says double the amount of people came to see the shows this past year.

That means more business for downtown shops and restaurants.

“A lot of the restaurants that have been here saw so much more business than the year before even with the new restaurants, so that was kind of thing because if we hadn’t had the new restaurants I don’t know that we could have necessarily handled all the business with the restaurants that we had,” Organizer Bryan Nichols said.

Nichols says he is already working on next year’s lights show to make it even bigger and better.