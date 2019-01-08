GMC Prep School Basketball Coach to Achieve 800 Wins

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)– Georgia Military College Prep School Basketball Coach, James Lunsford, currently sits at 795 career wins. He’s served the Central Georgia area for many years as a coach at Twiggs County High School, Baldwin County High School, and currently GMC Prep School.

“I was not always concern about winning games. You know I kind of looked up and saw that I was close to that number. One of the things I’m really happy with, is working with over 100 men and women in these years of winning games to make them better people,” says Lunsford.