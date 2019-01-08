Commissioners discuss best practices for shareable scooters

Commissioners are considering making scooter business owners get permits before setting up in the city. They're also talking about impounding scooters if they're left lying around.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – We’re sharing photos on Facebook, sharing rides with Uber, and today Macon-Bibb Commissioners are planning for companies that will allow you to share scooters.

Commissioners say people in cities that already have shareable scooters, consider it a convenient way to travel.

shareable scooters are already part of the landscape around Atlanta and on many college campuses. Those who run the scooter businesses are looking at Macon to change how people get from point-a to point-b.

“It’s fairly new technology for the world,” Macon-Bibb Commissioner Virgil Watkins said.

Kevin Zhang has used shareable scooters before.

“You have to deal with getting the scooters back to a certain area instead of having them stranded all over Macon,” Zhang said.

That’s one reason commissioners voted in committee to create a plan that will put limits on shareable scooters and how the businesses operate.

“We think it’s a good idea, an interesting idea, we want an opportunity to explore it more before we allow the implementation,” Watkins said.

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners are looking at other cities and colleges to review their best practices and lessons learned before companies park their scooters in Middle Georgia.

“We need to determine whether they’re on sidewalks, bike lanes, or the street. Where’s the appropriate place for them how? How do we address helmets? Just several issues,” Watkins said.

According to Watkins, Macon-Bibb has to keep up with the times as people find new ways to get around.

“I think it will eventually become the norm, but we just got to make sure it makes sense as we integrate it in,” Watkins said.

