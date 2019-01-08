Commercial trucks stolen from Macon-Bibb Government lot

Bibb County deputies say someone stole two commercial trucks from the Macon-Bibb County Government lot at 1122 7th Street.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County deputies are trying to figure out who stole two commercial trucks from the Macon-Bibb County Government lot at 1122 7th Street.

Deputies say the crime happened during the early morning hours of Saturday January 5th and Sunday January 6th.

Investigators say the County Seal would have been on the stolen trucks, but all markings have likely been removed.

A collection of large power tools for servicing trucks was also stolen.

If you have any information on these cases, please contact: Investigator Tony Moss: (478) 957-3575 or tmoss@maconbibb.us, Investigator Dennis Terry: (478) 951-4011 or dterry@maconbibb.us or Macon Regional Crimestoppers: (478) 742-2330.

Information on the stolen trucks include:

2000 Ford F250 Service Truck Regular/Single Cab

VIN: 1FDNF20LXYEC12182 TAG: (Government) 78709

5.4-liter V8 Gasoline engine

CASE# 2019-1631

2014 Ford F550 Regular/Single Cab

6.7 liter V8 Diesel Engine

VIN # 1FDUF5GT7EEB27797

Tag: (Government) GV2600E

Has a lift boom and lift gate

CASE # 2019-2333