CGTC Foundation to host Casino Night Fundraiser

The night will feature Blackjack, Texas Hold’em, Roulette, and Craps.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Central Georgia Technical College’s (CGTC) Foundation is hosting its fifth annual Pomp and Circumstance: A Casino Night Fundraiser.

The popular fundraiser of classic casino games is taking place on Friday, January 11, 2019, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Charles H. Jones Advanced Technology Center.

Individual tickets for the event are $50 and $85 per couple.

Proceeds from the event benefit the CGTC Foundation for projects including student scholarship and textbook assistance programs.

To purchase a ticket call 478-757-3503.