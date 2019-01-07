Small Chance of Rain Tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – With a weakening cold front approaching from the west we will see rain chances increase slightly through tomorrow night.

Tonight.

After seeing an abundance of sunshine this weekend, we had a repeat today with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures reached the lower 70’s across much of Middle Georgia which is well above the normal afternoon high temperature of 57° for this time of year. Clouds will continue to build in from the west overnight as the approaching cold front gets closer. With the added cloud cover I do expect for us to stay a little warmer than we were over the past couple of mornings. Overnight low temperatures will hover in the mid-40’s for much of the area.

Tomorrow.

Rain chances for tomorrow are running at about ten percent as the cold front continues to weaken as it makes its way to Middle Georgia. A light and isolated shower cannot be ruled out at any time during the day tomorrow as the front passes through. Under a mostly cloudy sky we will once again see temperatures rise into the lower 70’s. Once the front moves out of our area we will then see a clearing of the clouds.

Extended.

The rest of the work week will be dry, but that all changes as we head into the weekend. An area of low pressure is going to give us a good chance of seeing widespread rain on Saturday and Sunday. While rainfall could be heavy at times, I am not expecting the rain gauges to fill up as quickly as they did at the end of last week. Speaking of rain gauges, for the year we have already received 3.02″ of rainfall at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport which puts us at a surplus of over 2″ for the month of January.

