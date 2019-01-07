Monroe Sheriff’s Office has Identified Suspect and Victims of Double Homicide and Suicide

The suspect has been identified as 68-year-old – Michael Taylor.

- Advertisement -

“The bodies were sent to the crime lab in Atlanta for autopsies and positive identification as of this time we have not received anything back from the GBI crime lab,” says Monroe County sheriff Brad Freeman.

Taylor called several people and told them that he murdered his wife and his stepson and set their house on fire where their bodies were located.

“We’re wrapping up the investigation. obviously, we’re waiting on the positive identifications of the bodies. the suspect killed himself in butts county. butts county is handling the suicide,” says Freeman.

Related Article: Dodge County elderly couple found dead inside home

Taylor’s wife and stepson are identified as 52 years old -Alicia Taylor, 23 years old – Colton Charles king.

Deputies say Taylor murdered his wife and stepson with a 12 gauge shotgun.