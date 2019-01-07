Middle Georgia Region Airport sees passenger boost, looks to add flight destinations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Regional Airport is working on making it easier to fly more places from Middle Georgia.

2018 was a big year for the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. It saw more than 30,000 people board planes, and it amounts to a big opportunity as the airport’s top manager sets new goals for even more growth in 2019.

“I would like to see maybe pushing out a little farther, different locations. Maybe you can get to other hubs and take flights out of there instead of trying to have to drive to Atlanta. Which is kind of long distance,” frequent flyer Tim Sullivan said.

Sullivan flies out of Middle Georgia Regional Airport to Washington D.C at least twice a month. He says seeing other flights taking off from Middle Georgia is exciting.

“I like the fact they’re setting one up for Tampa, but I’m kind of hoping they increase the number of flights coming down there,” he said.

Airport Manager Erick D’Leon says they are looking to add more destinations, like casino charters for vacation packages.

“That stemmed from some challenges the airlines have with just getting gate space in Atlanta because it is so busy,” D’Leon said.

In December 2018, Swift Air and Sun Country Airlines flew charter from Middle Georgia

to Tunica and Biloxi, Mississippi for all-inclusive trips to casino resorts.

“This week we’ll be going up to Atlantic City, so we’re real excited about the opportunity of these casino charters. They’re vacation packages, they’re good get-aways for the public to take advantage of,” D’Leon said.

So far the casino charters have been temporary, or for casino regulars only. D’Leon is trying to make those flights more frequent for everyone to purchase.

“Our ultimate goal at the airport is to connect people whether it’s for vacation packages like the casino charters, or for family get-togethers, business, or whatever work travel they have – that’s our goal,” D’Leon said.

Due to more people choosing the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, it’s getting $1-million in grant money. That funding is being used for improving the runway,

lighting, and other maintenance.

D’Leon says the airport only saw a few thousand people each year before 2018. In addition to the casino trips, he credits “Contour Airlines” flights for the growth. They’re working to see what other flight destinations may add to last year’s success.