Medical Monday: Healing From Traumatic Situations

MACON, Ga – Whether you’re a solider coming back from combat or dealing with the aftermath of a car accident, many people deal with trauma in their lives.

Sandra Gardner, who is a therapist with Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health, visited Daybreak to talk how to people can heal from traumatic situations.

Coliseum Medical Centers in Macon will be hosting a “Healing From the Trauma,” seminar Wednesday, January 9th at 6 p.m. in Building C, Suite 120. It’s free and open to the public.

Click on the video to see the full interview.