Man Hit By Car In Macon, Taken To Local Hospital

MACON, GA – A Macon man is in the hospital after Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies say he was hit while crossing Hartley Bridge Road in the city over the weekend.

Deputies say 41 year old Steven Lawson of Macon was driving on Hartley Bridge Road just before 7 Saturday night when he entered a “low lit” area. That’s when he came across 54 year old Ralph Dorminy of Macon walking in the middle lane.

Deputies say Dorminy was hit by Lawson’s car. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. No one else was injured.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (478)751-7500.