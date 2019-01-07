Dry Weather Continues This Week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – We continue with our dry weather, but there is a chance of a few light showers across Middle Georgia tomorrow with a passing cold front.

Today.

Much like we saw over the weekend, expect a lot of sunshine as well as above normal temperatures to continue this afternoon. High clouds will continue to stream in from the west ahead of an approaching cold front that will pass through tomorrow afternoon. Before we get to the cold front, we will be dealing with a mix of sun and clouds today that will see temperatures rise into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. While we continue to add cloud cover throughout the day we will be under a partly cloudy sky tonight. Temperatures will be warmer than we have seen the past couple of nights with the added cloud cover as I expect overnight temperatures to hover in the mid-to-upper 40’s.

Tomorrow.

We will be dealing with more clouds than sun on your Tuesday afternoon and this is all due to a cold front that will move through our area tomorrow afternoon. With this cold front we could see a few light showers squeezed out of the atmosphere. This system is going to be in and out quickly, so coverage of the light showers will be isolated at best. Rain chances are not zero, but they are still going to be running around ten percent for any given location in Middle Georgia.

Extended.

We continue with the dry weather for the rest of the work week until an area of low pressure moving across the southern third of the United States gives us a chance for widespread rain beginning late Friday night. This system will be moving in from the coast of California and will move out of our area by late Sunday.

