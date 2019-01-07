Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office: Bo Dukes Arrested On Saturday

The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office reports that 34 year old Bo Dukes has been arrested. That’s according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

The Warner Robins Police Department has been looking for Dukes since last week. Officers say he’s wanted for Rape, Aggravated Sodomy, False Imprisonment and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in an incident that happened on the night of January 1st at a home in 300 block of Charlestown Way in Bonaire. Officers believe Dukes took two women to his home under the threat of physical violence.

Dukes is also accused of helping Ryan Duke, the man accused of murdering beauty queen and teacher Tara Grinstead, hide her body.

The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office had a second Facebook post that stated Dukes was not in Wilcox County when he was arrested Saturday. It went on to say that the U.S. Marshall Service will have more information on Dukes arrest.

We’ll have more information on Dukes’ arrest as soon as it becomes available.