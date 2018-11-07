COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bleckley County Coroner Danny Mathis has defeated Democratic Candidate Jessica Walden in the race for the District 144 State House Seat.

The republican candidate managed to swing more than twice the number of votes through out the district. With 100% of precincts reporting, the final count showed Mathis taking the win with 14,796 votes to Walden’s 7,822 votes.

“I’ve been so blessed to have good people around me not just in this county but in all the counties we represent. So it would be very satisfying to know that we went through this and had a victory,” Mathis told 41NBC.

Walden and her supporters spent the last few hours before polls closed waving to voters across the street from a precinct in Macon-Bibb.

“The big thing that I hope, win or lose, that anybody gets from this is ‘run’, invest yourself in this. Don’t be afraid to step up in your community,” Walden said.

Her supporters watched results Tuesday night at the Texas Border Grill in Macon while Mathis supporters watched at the Community House in Cochran.