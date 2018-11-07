Two Men Wanted For Armed Robbery At Dollar General In Macon

MACON, Ga – Deputies with The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men wanted for an armed robbery in Macon. Deputies say it happened at the Dollar General at 3407 Napier Avenue around 7:15 Tuesday night.

Deputies say the two men entered the store with handguns. They demanded money from the cash registers. Once the two men got some cash, they ran towards Hillcrest Avenue, which is right behind the Dollar General.

Deputies say one of the men wore a black t-shirt over a dark gray hoodie, gray pants and black and white shoes. Deputies say the man’s hoodie had a black colored design running down the left sleeve.

Deputies say the other man wore a black t-shirt over a white or light gray hoodie, black pants and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.