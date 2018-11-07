Investigators Need Help Finding Driver Involved in Hit and Run Accident

MACON, Ga – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit and run accident that injured a little girl. Investigators say it happened at 4077 Saint Charles Place in Macon just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say 7 year old Zmya Whitus was at the edge of her driveway when she was hit by a car. The car keep driving south on Saint Charles Place after hitting the child. Whitus was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. No one else was injured.

Investigators say the car involved appears to be either a gold or tan, four door car.

Anyone with information on this accident or who may know the identity of the driver involved in this accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.