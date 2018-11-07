Two Men Indicted For Shooting Death Of Macon Man

MACON, Ga – A Bibb County grand jury indicted two men for the shooting death of Macon man.

According to the Macon-Bibb District Attorney’s Office, 26 year old Anterrio Tremaine Stinson and 38 year old Kelvin Dewayne Carswell were indicted on charges for the fatal shooting of 24 year old Jonathan Risby on Fairview Avenue in East Macon in November of 2017.

Stinson and Carswell, both of Macon, were each charged with 12 counts of violation of the state’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, two counts of felony murder, one count of malice murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

They were also charged with two counts of aggravated assault stemming from the shooting of a woman, and a gun being brandished during the same incident.

Stinson additionally is charged with another four counts of violating the gang act, one count of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer and one count of influencing a witness.