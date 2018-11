FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tonight, 41NBC is following the Monroe County Sheriff’s race. Voters are choosing from six candidates.

The candidates are:

Lawson Bittick III

Michael Bittick

Ronnie “JOCKO” Evans

Stacey Penamon

Troy Copelan

Brad Freeman III

Be sure to check 41NBC.com/elections for the latest results.