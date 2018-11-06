Georgia judge extends voting hours at more polls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) —A judge has extended voting hours at more polling locations in Georgia, where some voters have complained of waiting for hours in long lines.

An order issued Tuesday in Fulton County Superior Court says one polling place in the county, home to much of Atlanta, must allow voters to keep casting ballots until 9 p.m. — a full two hours after polls closed statewide. Two additional polling locations must remain open even longer, until 10 p.m.

A court in neighboring Gwinnett County also extended hours Tuesday at three polling places.

Some Georgia voters have reported waiting as long as three hours to vote Tuesday because of a shortage of voting machines and other problems at poll locations.