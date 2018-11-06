Approaching cold front threatens severe weather on Election Day

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Election Day is here, and many people will be heading to the polls to cast votes throughout the day. An approaching cold front will attempt to slow the race to the polls, threatening severe weather in Middle Georgia Tuesday.

Pesky, isolated showers will continue for the first half of the day. Storms will roll into Middle Georgia through much of the early afternoon until the evening.

All of Middle Georgia is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today.

Isolated severe storms will be possible as the cold front moves into Middle Georgia. The main impacts will be gusty winds (up to 60 mph) and heavy rain.

This cold front has a history of producing severe weather – dropping tornadoes across the southeast Monday through early Tuesday morning.

While the tornado risk is low, a brief, weak tornado cannot be completely ruled out of the forecast. Make sure you have a severe weather safety plan in place and download the 41AccuWeather App for alerts on the go.

Tuesday’s cold front will stall across the Deep South, keeping rain in the forecast for the remainder of the work week.

Drier weather returns this weekend with a big drop in temperatures – lows in the 40’s, highs in the 60’s.

