MACON, Ga – According to the Alzheimer’s Association, over five and half million Americans live with the disease.

Michael Dinkins, who’s with the Alzheimer’s Association’s Georgia Chapter, visited Daybreak to talk a community forum on Alzheimer’s that the association is hosting in Houston County.

The forum is Wednesday, November 7th at 6 p.m. at Houston Healthcare in Warner Robins. To register call 800-272-3900.

