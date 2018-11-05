Trump visits Macon to campaign for Kemp, voters say this election has made Georgia a “battle ground state”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – We are in the home stretch to Election Day. Eyes from all over the country are on Georgia’s race for governor. President Donald Trump came to Macon Sunday to campaign for Republican candidate for governor, Brian Kemp, at Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

“I want to thank our President for standing up and fighting for our country and fighting for hard-working Georgians,” Kemp said.

It’s a sprint to the finish line as Election Day is hours away.

“It’s interesting to see a state like Georgia become such a battle ground state,” voter Patrick McCormick said.

The Peach State’s race for governor is in the national spotlight, and President Trump made it clear Sunday, he has Kemp’s back, and he expects Georgia to stay a red state.

Voters like Marquis Wallace says Kemp is exactly who Georgia needs as a leader.

“They’re both really strict on something I care about, which is abortion and social conservatism,” Wallace said.

During Trump’s rally, the President highlighted his stance on immigration, abortion, healthcare, and lower unemployment. Results, the President believes Kemp will extend and secure for Georgia.

“We have created 4.5-million new jobs and we have lifted 4.3-million people off of food stamps. Jobless claims in Georgia just fell to their lowest level in 45-years,” Trump said.

Dora Aguillon is from Puerto Rico, her husband is from Mexico, and their kids were born in the U.S. They say tougher immigration rules mean safety and security for America.

“Trump is doing what he thinks is better for the country. We need to close the border and after close the border, we can start thinking about doing better long-term to cover the people who are already here in the country and protect them and their children,” Aguillon said.

Kemp’s opponent in the race, Democrat Stacey Abrams, brings historic implications to the campaign. She’s the first African-American woman to get this face, but Wallace says the race for governor isn’t about black and white. It’s about what the candidate stands for.

“Race shouldn’t decide who you support. I believe in strict immigration laws. Trump and Kemp both support that and I believe that they should be here rather than liberal politicians.

President Trump says Kemp will help continue making America great.

“Georgia is a safer, Georgia is stronger, and Georgia is winning like never before,” Trump said.