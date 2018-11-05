Threat for severe storms remains on Election Day, but rain sticks around through the week

Good evening,

As Election Day draws near we are watching for the potential for strong to severe storms across parts of the southeast.



The main threats for tomorrow will be gusty winds as well as the threat for an isolated tornado. This is all predicated on a line of storms that are expected to move through during the late morning hours and into the early afternoon.



By tomorrow evening, showers and storms should be out of the area, but I recommend bringing an umbrella with you to the polls.



More showers and storms are expected as we head through the rest of the week as the cold front that is moving through tonight, decides to just hang out, and become a stationary front just to our south. By Friday this system is pushed out by a strong cold front that brings storm chances through Friday evening.



We should stay dry and cool through the weekend as a result of the late week frontal passage.