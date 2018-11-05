Third arrest made in October shooting of Macon teen

Damarkis Hammonds, age 19, is now charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Kendrick Davis.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports a third arrest in connection to a deadly October shooting.

Damarkis Hammonds, age 19, is now charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Kendrick Davis. Jamon Jackson, age 18 and his cousin 16-year-old Troy Jackson are also charged in the shooting.

Deputies say on the night of October 30th, Davis was walking at the corner of Warpath Road and Manson Road. Around 11:00p.m., someone drove by in a dark colored vehicle and fired shots at Davis.

Davis later died at the hospital.

Deputies located the most recent suspect at a home in the 700 block of Tidewater Circle in Macon.

Hammonds is being held without bond.