As precincts across Middle Georgia prepare for election day, official anticipate varying turn out

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Precincts in counties across the state are getting ready for election day.

Poll workers across Middle Georgia are preparing for the big day tomorrow, collecting supplies and setting up to open up at 7:00 am on Tuesday.

While some are expecting big crowds much like the early voting numbers they saw, others believe they may have a smaller number of voters.

“We’ve basically done numbers comparable to a presidential election,” said Andy Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections. “We’ve had over 3,000 voters in the Byron location so it’s been overwhelming down there,” Peach County Board of Elections Supervisor Adrienne Ray told 41NBC.

After record high turn outs during early voting in counties across Middle Georgia, Ray says she believes they may not see too large of a crowd on election day.

“I’m expecting a lot of people to come out and vote but maybe not as many as we had for early voting,” she explained.

Officials in Houston County say they are anticipating just as many voters at the polls on Tuesday.

“You vote about half your people early and about half your people on election day. I would like to see just as many people turn out on election day as we did in early voting which would give us an overall voting total of up around 70,000,” said Andy Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections.

Holland says they’ve got about 200 volunteer poll workers that will be spread through out the county’s 16 voting precincts.

“Several months before the election we do our poll worker training, we always gauge our poll workers of how many we need based off the size of the precinct and what’s on the ballot for that election,” he said.

They’re prepared to handle high volumes that may vary at different times during the day.

“We’re expecting there to be some lines at precincts first thing in the morning when they first open up at 7:00 am and then toward lunch time as people take lunch breaks from work and of course after 5:00 pm,” he continued.

It’s the home stretch for candidates, hopeful voters and dedicated poll workers.

Holland says they’ve known for some time that this year’s election would bring out big numbers because of the governor’s race with two new candidates vying for the position. So when they began screening volunteers months ago, they accounted for the extra help that may be needed.

He also says if you’re on the Secretary of State’s pending list due to personal information not matching, you should still come vote tomorrow.

They’ll be able to get residents on the list through to vote once they’ve made the necessary adjustments.