Man Arrested For Armed Robbery and Kidnapping in Macon

MACON, Ga – A man has been arrested for his involvement in armed robbery and kidnapping that happened in October.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested and charged 25 year old Ceezon D. Antwanette McKoy for Kidnapping and Armed Robbery.

Investigators say on October 14th, Joshua Crawford was trying to leave a friend’s house at the 2400 block of Willis Court in Macon when a man approached his car. The man had a handgun and told Crawford that he need his car and told him to get into the car. The man drove off with Crawford in the car. He let Crawford out later at the intersection of Millerfield Road and Jeffersonville Road in Macon. The man took Crawford’s cellphone and then left in his 2007 Gray Hyundai Elantra.

McKoy, the man that was arrested, is currently at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, without bond.